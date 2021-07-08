Home intruders shoot at police officers and make off after Saginaw robbery

Pixabay

Saginaw police are searching for three suspects who have been accused of shooting at officers while breaking into a home and robbing it on Wednesday night, based on official reports.

What are the details?

The officials responded to an emergency call referring to a home invasion at about 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night. The incident took place in the 600 block of Redwing Drive. Three men had reportedly broken into a home and threatened all the residents inside, as stated in a police news release.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

When the crews arrived at the location, the officers tried to communicate with the suspects, but at least one of them shot several rounds through the door, as WFAA points out.

The police officers took cover and did not use their guns. The suspects ran away form the location on foot. They headed west through a wooded area, next to a field.

The Fort Worth police and Tarrant County deputies supported the Saginaw authorities while searching the whole area for the suspects, but they were not found.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

There were no injuries in the incident. The authorities have stated that it is likely the three suspects have left the Saginaw area and the detectives are convinced there is no immediate threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone who has relevant information about the motive for the robbery, why that particular house became a target for the thieves, or the identities of the suspects is asked to get in touch with the authorities as soon as possible.