Man arrested in McKinney after trying to prostitute child for $800 an hour

An undercover operation undertaken by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit resulted in the McKinney arrest of a man “who attempted to prostitute a preteen child at a location within Collin County.”

What are the details?

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office in McKinney announced that it had taken 27-year-old Dorian Frost into custody for the first degree felony of promotion of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age, according to a social media post.

The deputy sheriffs working undercover were contacted by Frost who tried to prostitute the child at a location in Collin County. He intended to charge $800 an hour in exchange for giving over the child.

Frost used several methods to try and hide his identity online, but the investigators were able to find out who he was in short order. Frost was taken into custody while he was in his Grayson County house. He has since been taken to the Collin County Detention Facility.

The man is being held on a $350,000.00 bond, according to the official statement.

“This arrest illustrates how despicable and depraved those involved in human trafficking are. This case is a prime example of why the Child Exploitation Unit was created. I’m very proud of the combined effort of CEU and our law enforcement partners for bringing Frost to justice,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and Sherman Police Department all got involved in the investigation and the suspect was arrested before any harm came to children.