Dallas developer Bill Hutchinson accused of sexually assaulting teenager

Amy Christie

People/ YouTube screenshot

William Lewald “Bill” Hutchinson, 63, has been taken into custody on Tuesday over an accusation that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

The 63-year-old Highland Park resident says he is innocent and will prove it in court. He has been booked into the Highland Park jail on Tuesday on one count of sexual assault. The prominent Dallas developer has since been released on a $30,000 bond.

“Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise. Hopefully, all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet.

The arrest warrant affidavit points out that a 17-year-old teenager reported the alleged assault to the police at the beginning of June.

The teenager told the authorities that Hutchinson gave her and other minors alcohol at his Highland Park home. She said that in May he touched her inappropriately. On one occasion, when she got drunk and fell asleep on the couch she was allegedly assaulted.

A detective also added in the affidavit that the authorities had another minor on video saying Hutchinson had behaved in a similar way to her at his house in Laguna Beach, California.

In his statement Hutchinson denied allowing drugs or alcohol for minors in his home.

Hutchinson founded the Dallas-based real estate company Dunhill Partners, which had a vital role in reshaping the city’s Design District. The company has also partnered with Richard Branson and currently manages millions of square feet of retail space all over the country.

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

