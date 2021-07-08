Fort Worth, TX

Woman sues Fort Worth city because officer racially profiled her and got too aggressive at traffic stop

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoBdq_0arGEBv900
Pixabay

A Fort Worth woman has brought a lawsuit against the city for being handcuffed for 17 minutes in the back of a police car. The incident took place during a traffic stop in which she says she was being racially profiled by the police officer, as The Star Telegram reports.

What are the details?

Shamika Whitfield was pulled over in 2019 and she states in the lawsuit she has filed that the officer who approached the driver’s side window was aggressive from the start. She called 911 because she got scared when the officer told her to get out of the car after she had informed him that she had a legal gun in the car.

“I cannot calm down because he is way too aggressive. I’m Black, he’s white, and we already know what the issue is,” she said on the 911 call while talking to the dispatcher.

Officer Thomas Shelton pulled the woman over. Based on disciplinary records, he was suspended for 30 days without pay because of the way he handled that traffic stop. The internal investigation that took place at the time concluded that Shelton failed to follow the policies in place for professional conduct, de-escalation, and traffic arrests.

The suit doesn’t target Shelton or the police department as the defendants. Instead, it is said that the city of Fort Worth is at fault for allowing excessive force to be used by its authorities. Whitfield has also brought an accusation of unlawful seizure because she was put into a police car when she was handcuffed.

The city of Fort Worth has filed its response to the allegations and denied any wrongdoing. In the body cam footage released by the police it can be seen that the officer asked to see the woman’s driver’s license and insurance information. They had a tense conversation for about 10 seconds, with him informing the woman that there was an issue with the way she had pulled out on to the road.

The officer tells the woman she went over the speed limit, and she denies it. After that the woman told the officer about the gun in her car and where it was.

“Don’t reach for it,” the officer says.
“Of course not. Why would I reach for it?” the woman replies.

After that, the officer tells her to get out of the car and the woman questions the reason for it. Shelton answers it is because she is being argumentative, and he is getting her away from her gun. Whitfield has a valid concealed carry license, as is stated in the lawsuit.

The woman then asked for another officer to be present and says she is uncomfortable. Shelton then calls a second officer to the scene using his radio.

During this time the woman, still in her car, calls 911.

“This is entirely unnecessary for a speeding ticket. So, for him to be behaving this way is completely unacceptable. And that is why we have an issue with the police today,” she told the operator.

Five minutes later other police cars pulled up behind Whitfield.

“We got a bunch of them here, unbuckle your seat belt and get out like I instructed you to,” Shelton tells her.

Shelton then reaches into the car, unbuckles the woman’s seatbelt, and pulls her out of the vehicle.

“This is ridiculous. This is exactly why the issue is the way it is with you all. Because of people like you,” the woman shouts as she is being handcuffed.
“This is what happens when you say you have a gun in the car,” another officer tells her.

The woman had to wait 17 minutes in the back of the police car. She was handcuffed during this time. After that, an officer let her out and took off the handcuffs. She was given a speeding ticket and the citation was eventually dismissed, as the lawsuit mentions.

Comments / 11

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
19932 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

Dallas, TX

Dallas murder suspect tries to talk to victim’s son on witness stand, judge cuts him off

Travonte Prater realized his mother was dead when he found her in the bathroom, but he still asked the 911 operator to send help fast. Prater, 31, had silent tears in court while jurors listened to the recording of his call on Victor Williams’ murder trial, as The Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story
Plano, TX

Police stopped by for welfare check at Plano home 2 days before it exploded

Six people got hurt in the explosion that took place in Plano on July 19. Since then, authorities stated it may have been intentional and evidence has surfaced pointing to a suicide attempt.Read full story
Carrollton, TX

Street racing claims man’s life in Carrollton

A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash fueled by street racing in Carrollton, as reported by WFAA. Carlos Alfredo Alas Rivera was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree close to East Trinity Mills Road and Willowgate Lane, as stated in a police news release.Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Man fatally shot in southeast Dallas tries to escape, crashes car two miles away

A man lost his life on Saturday morning after a shooting that took place in southeast Dallas. The victim attempted to drive away to safety, but the wounds were serious, and he crashed after only two miles, as reported by NBC DFW.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas street racing kills three people, 2 others in critical condition after crash

Three people lost their lives in a crash caused by street racing in West Dallas last night, as reported by WFAA. Two others were hurt in the incident after two vehicles speeded and then collided.Read full story
Fulshear, TX

Officer called in for “criminal trespass” ends up fishing “suspect” from hot tub: “You’re so pretty, I’ll name you Emma”

Body camera footage released on Thursday showed how the main suspect in a trespass case was caught swimming in a homeowner’s hot tub in Fulshear, Texas, as reported by The Star Telegram.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas man arrested for slaying Good Samaritan who tried to break up fight

Anthony Dewayne Bradley, 32, has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a man who tried to break up a dispute in West Dallas last week, as The Dallas Morning News reports. The suspect is in jail and faces a murder charge for shooting the victim several times.Read full story
Dallas County, TX

Man gets 10 years’ probation for crash that killed teenager, every Christmas he will be in jail

Guy Delaney loved his Christmas tree so much that he convinced his parents to keep the decorations months after Christmas. They’ve kept that tree up in his room ever since they lost him in March 2018, his mother told the man who killed him in court.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Man shot in his car on Lemmon Avenue, motive unknown

Dallas police are investigating a shooting incident after a 27-year-old man got hurt early on Saturday. The victim was sitting inside a car in the Oak Lawn neighborhood when the terrible incident took place, as reported by NBC DFW.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Man gets shot in the face after leaving relative’s home at night. Unknown caller tells family

A 20-year-old man ended up in the emergency room just after he left a relative’s house. He had to be taken to Fort Worth by air ambulance due to the severity of the injury. The victim was shot in the face, as reported by NBC DFW.Read full story
2 comments
Plano, TX

Large house fire and heavy smoke in Plano. Resident broke free but got injured

Plano firefighters had to battle heavy flames and billowing smoke after a fire broke out at a house. The incident took place on Friday evening, at about 6 p.m., as reported by NBC DFW.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas reopens Fair Park vaccine hub after COVID-19 Delta variant cases surge: “Our hospitals are filling up”

More than 300 people have signed up for today’s pop-up event scheduled at Fair Park. As hospitalizations in Dallas County rise, Judge Clay Jenkins stated that the lease for the vaccine hub might be extended, according to WFAA.Read full story
Weatherford, TX

Woman arrested in Weatherford for kidnapping three children in foster care

A woman was taken into custody by Weatherford authorities on kidnapping charges. Casandra Carter, 37, is charged with family battery in the alleged kidnapping of three kids in foster care, as WFAA reports.Read full story
Dallas, TX

SWAT officer on leave after punching man in Deep Ellum brawl

SWAT officer Melvin Williams is under investigation after a video surfaced showing a Dallas officer confront and punch a man five times in a fight that took place in Deep Ellum.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth carjacker slams into patrol cars in pursuit, ends up trapped in fence

A suspected car thief led Fort Worth police on a wild chase last night. In the end he crashed, was ejected from the car, and had to be cut out of the fence where he got stuck, as reported by WFAA.Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Off-duty officer dodges bullets as he tries to help woman accosted by teenager in Far North Dallas

A teenager was taken into custody by Dallas police on Wednesday night after shooting at an off-duty officer at a gas station in Far North Dallas, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.Read full story
Richardson, TX

75-year-old man shot 80-year-old woman at Tom Thumb because “she was dating again”, she died in car she bought for him

More details have come to light about the terrible shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Tom Thumb in Richardson. An 80-year-old woman was killed in the incident and a probable cause affidavit revealed that the two had been having relationship, but the woman had decided to move on.Read full story
25 comments
Plano, TX

Plano patient steals ambulance, picks up brother for fun ride, leads police on night chase

Two men have been taken into custody after an ambulance was stolen overnight. The incident happened at a Plano emergency room, as reported by Fox News. The planned joyride turned out much more difficult than expected when police officers gave chase.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Thief didn’t live long after trying to get hands on car outside Dallas restaurant

A man acted fast when he saw his car was getting stolen. Instead of waiting for the police, he used his gun and stopped what was taking place right in front of him. And the thief didn’t live long after the failed attempt, as reported by Fox News.Read full story
16 comments
Garland, TX

Suspects arrested for killing Garland mother as she helped family. They didn’t know even know her

A man and a woman were taken into custody early Thursday morning for shooting to death a mother who was just helping her family move into their new Garland home, as The Star Telegram reports.Read full story

Comments / 11

Community Policy