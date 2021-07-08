Woman sues Fort Worth city because officer racially profiled her and got too aggressive at traffic stop

Pixabay

A Fort Worth woman has brought a lawsuit against the city for being handcuffed for 17 minutes in the back of a police car. The incident took place during a traffic stop in which she says she was being racially profiled by the police officer, as The Star Telegram reports.

What are the details?

Shamika Whitfield was pulled over in 2019 and she states in the lawsuit she has filed that the officer who approached the driver’s side window was aggressive from the start. She called 911 because she got scared when the officer told her to get out of the car after she had informed him that she had a legal gun in the car.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

“I cannot calm down because he is way too aggressive. I’m Black, he’s white, and we already know what the issue is,” she said on the 911 call while talking to the dispatcher.

Officer Thomas Shelton pulled the woman over. Based on disciplinary records, he was suspended for 30 days without pay because of the way he handled that traffic stop. The internal investigation that took place at the time concluded that Shelton failed to follow the policies in place for professional conduct, de-escalation, and traffic arrests.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The suit doesn’t target Shelton or the police department as the defendants. Instead, it is said that the city of Fort Worth is at fault for allowing excessive force to be used by its authorities. Whitfield has also brought an accusation of unlawful seizure because she was put into a police car when she was handcuffed.

The city of Fort Worth has filed its response to the allegations and denied any wrongdoing. In the body cam footage released by the police it can be seen that the officer asked to see the woman’s driver’s license and insurance information. They had a tense conversation for about 10 seconds, with him informing the woman that there was an issue with the way she had pulled out on to the road.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The officer tells the woman she went over the speed limit, and she denies it. After that the woman told the officer about the gun in her car and where it was.

“Don’t reach for it,” the officer says.

“Of course not. Why would I reach for it?” the woman replies.

After that, the officer tells her to get out of the car and the woman questions the reason for it. Shelton answers it is because she is being argumentative, and he is getting her away from her gun. Whitfield has a valid concealed carry license, as is stated in the lawsuit.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The woman then asked for another officer to be present and says she is uncomfortable. Shelton then calls a second officer to the scene using his radio.

During this time the woman, still in her car, calls 911.

“This is entirely unnecessary for a speeding ticket. So, for him to be behaving this way is completely unacceptable. And that is why we have an issue with the police today,” she told the operator.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Five minutes later other police cars pulled up behind Whitfield.

“We got a bunch of them here, unbuckle your seat belt and get out like I instructed you to,” Shelton tells her.

Shelton then reaches into the car, unbuckles the woman’s seatbelt, and pulls her out of the vehicle.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

“This is ridiculous. This is exactly why the issue is the way it is with you all. Because of people like you,” the woman shouts as she is being handcuffed.

“This is what happens when you say you have a gun in the car,” another officer tells her.

The woman had to wait 17 minutes in the back of the police car. She was handcuffed during this time. After that, an officer let her out and took off the handcuffs. She was given a speeding ticket and the citation was eventually dismissed, as the lawsuit mentions.