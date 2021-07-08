Irving police asking for help to identify drivers in road rage incident

Irving PD/ Video screenshot

A BMW driver shot more than a dozen times toward another vehicle during a heated conflict. Irving police are asking for the public’s help to identify the drivers involved in the altercation, as The Dallas News reports.

What are the details?

The Irving authorities are looking for the drivers of two cars involved in a conflict that escalated in the violent incident.

The video footage obtained by the police showed a white BMW. The driver in the vehicle shot at a burgundy Chrysler 200 with paper tags more than a dozen times, according to the news outlet. And it wasn’t done with that. The driver continued to attack the other vehicle for several minutes. In the end the person drove off.

The conflict reportedly started on June 15 in the parking lot of Romarck Logistics, 2801 Market St. It was about 7:30 p.m. The officials said that the Chrysler was exiting the parking lot and going down Valley View Lane. That’s when the BMW started chasing the vehicle.

The police stated on social media that no one was injured in the incident. Several cars, including one with passengers inside, were, however, damaged while the unknown driver was targeting the other vehicle.

Anyone who has relevant information about the two vehicles, the drivers or the motive behind the attack needs to get in touch with Irving Investigator Tim Hilton at 972-721-2754. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 972-273-1010 and referencing case 21-12786.