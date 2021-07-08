Arlington doctor convicted for prescribing anything patients wanted, getting paid with drugs

Pixabay

Arlington physician Clinton Battle has been convicted for approving prescriptions for controlled substances without conducting the appropriate exams. The man was found guilty of the charges by a U.S. District Court Jury on Wednesday, as reported by The Star Telegram.

What are the details?

Battle instructed his staff to give out prescriptions for any controlled substance that the patients wanted, as the news outlet points out. For doing that he got drugs and other illegal payments.

His trial lasted five days and at the end the jury returned a guilty verdict for Battle, 68. He was convicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of a controlled substance, based on a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

The doctor routinely gave out prescriptions for controlled substances that were outside the usual professional practice and did not have a legitimate medical purpose.

One of Battle’s former employees said during the trial that she, her, husband, and Battle agreed to provide her husband with illegal controlled substances in exchange for drugs payment. For the other prescriptions Battle received extra fees that the patients paid out in exchange for the “favors.”

Battle also authorized his nurse practitioner, Donna Green, to use his credentials to issue the prescriptions for controlled substances even though he knew Green was not legally allowed to give out the prescriptions.

On the morning of the trial Green pleaded guilty to acquiring a controlled substance through fraud, as the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed.

Battle could spend up to 15 years in jail. His sentencing will take place on October 28.

His practice was called Arlington Occupational & Medical Clinic and was located at 615 East Abram Street in Arlington. He also used to work at 817 Baker St. in Fort Worth.