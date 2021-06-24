Mckinney, TX

Off-duty McKinney firefighters respond to house fire while playing golf

Amy Christie

WFAA/ YouTube screenshot

Four off-duty McKinney firefighters were having a relaxing Wednesday morning playing golf. They didn’t waste any time jumping into action mode as soon as they realized there was a house fire going on close by.

What are the details?

Capts. Jared Turner and Bill South and firefighters Casey Durham and Chris Dudley had just got off work and were enjoying a golf round at WestRidge Golf Course in McKinney, according to WFAA.

Dudley shared with the news station that when they got closer to the seventh hole, they suddenly noticed smoke billowing out from a house nearby. After they took a closer look, the firefighters were sure they needed to act fast.

The good news is that there was no one inside the house. That also gave the firefighters the chance to act swiftly to combat the spreading flames. They won against the fire by constantly filling flowerpots with water, while using the kitchen sink.

“We took some empty flowerpots and just formed an old school bucket brigade and throwing water on. Then it became a competition. We were trying to get it out before the engine company got there,” Turner said for the news outlet.

The team effort paid off and the fire did not spread any further. Soon more on-duty firefighters got to the location.

There were no injuries in the incident and once the fire was completely put out, the foursome went right back to their golf round.

“We have a duty to act, and we’re always on duty. Even when we’re off, we’re still compelled to act. If we can help, we will,” Turner concluded after the McKinney fire.

