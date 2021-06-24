3 Dallas men sentenced for kidnapping and assaulting gay victims lured via Grindr app

Pixabay

Three Dallas men received their sentence after pleading guilty to robbing, kidnapping and attacking several gay men in 2019. They attracted their victims through the Grindr social app. The defendants were all sentenced on Wednesday, according to The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

The scheme took place in 2017 and it involved attacks on at least nine gay men. The victims’ ages ranged from 19 to 57 years old, as stated in court records.

Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon, 19, will be serving 22 years in jail for aiding and abetting in hate crimes, carjacking, and use of a firearm. He will also have to pay $3,820 in restitution, the news outlet points out.

“My client acknowledged his part in the wrongdoing,” Carolyn Hill, his lawyer, said.

Daryl Henry, 24, will spend 20 years in jail for conspiracy to commit hate crimes, kidnapping and carjacking, as the court records state. The restitution amount he has to pay goes up to $30,370.

His lawyer, Richard Armstrong, is convinced that the judge took into account his client’s mental condition which was “untreated at the time” the incidents occurred.

Michael Atkinson, 24, will spend 11 years and eight months in jail for one count of conspiracy to commit hate crimes, kidnapping, and carjacking and one count of aiding and abetting in kidnapping.

His attorney, Taly Haffar, said that Atkinson did not take part in the “most egregious aspects” of the incidents.

“In fact, Mr. Atkinson was not a part of creating the original plan, nor was he present when the victims were restrained and assaulted. Atkinson arrived towards the very end of the offense, unaware of what had occurred before his arrival, but did assist in taking money from one of the victims,” Haffar emphasized in a written statement.

The victims were robbed and assaulted. Their money, car keys, identification, credit cards and cellphones were stolen. Each victim was also forced to take out money from an ATM.

The scheme ended and the defendants got caught after one of the victims managed to escape and let the word out to the Dallas authorities.