Atlanta Emerging Markets gives investment to Zane Venture Fund

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- Atlanta Emerging Markets, Inc. or AEMI in collaboration with Invest Atlanta had given investment to an Atlanta-headquartered fund, Zane Venture Fund.

Zane Venture Fund which is established in 2018, works to eliminate racial wealth inequalities that happened in the Southeast through bridging the gap starting from Seed to Series A and beyond using dollars, education as well as exposure.

This investment is in line with AEMI’s mission. The mission is to make equity as well as access to capital for entrepreneurs who live in Atlanta’s distressed neighborhoods.

Previously, AEMI has experience supporting underrepresented founders with more than $1 million invested in firms that are launched by women or various entrepreneurs.

“The Zane team is addressing the critical challenges facing underserved entrepreneurs in Atlanta, including access to capital and critical resources for early-stage companies. This partnership with Zane reinforces our commitment to providing all entrepreneurs with the tools needed to grow and scale their businesses,” said President of Atlanta Emerging Markets, Inc. Stephen McRae.

Furthermore, Zane has given investment for two companies. The two companies are date, Inirv and ParrotMob.

Zane Venture Fund founder and General Partner, Shila Nieves Burney said that they believe strongly in the Atlanta tech ecosystem as well as the amazing pipeline of various tech talent that exists right there.

Inirv is a company which sells smart knobs. These smart knobs can automate as well as personalize the cooking experience by providing safety and convenience in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, ParrotMob is a company that evolves e-commerce with its all-in-one short message service or SMS conversational commerce platform.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.