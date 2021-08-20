The University of North Georgia holds the COVID-19 vaccine on the Dahlonega campus and Gainesville campus.

Unsplash

DAHLONEGA, GA- University of North Georgia is currently holding the COVID-19 vaccination on the Dahlonega campus and Gainesville campus. This coronavirus vaccine is open to people enrolled in university students. The vaccination is located at UNG Student Health Services.

The covid-19 vaccine that is available in the university is produced by Pfizer. For students who already received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine at another facility still can make an appointment for their second dose at Student Health Services.

In addition, return appointments for the second dose will be created after discharge from the center if the first dose is injected at Student Health Services.

However, the vaccination clinic both on Dahlonega and Gainesville campuses does not provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Therefore, if students want to get those vaccines they have to go to another facility.

The Covid-19 vaccines are free.

Meanwhile, the following is the vaccination schedule on the Dahlonega campus:

August 20 starting from 09.00 am.m to 02.00 p.m.

September 20 starting from 09.00 to 11.30 a.m.

October 1 starting from 09.00 to 11.30 a.m.

October 22 starting from 09.00 to 11.30 a.m.

November 12 starting from 09.00 to 11.30 a.m.

December 3 starting from 09.00 to 11.30 a.m.

Here is the vaccination schedule on the Gainesville campus:

August 27 starting from 09.00 am.m to 02.00 p.m

September 17 starting from 09.00 to 11.30 a.m.

October 9 starting from 09.00 to 11.30 a.m.

October 29 starting from 09.00 to 11.30 a.m.

November 19 starting from 09.00 to 11.30 a.m.

December 10 starting from 09.00 to 11.30 a.m.

