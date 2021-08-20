An Atlanta- based company, NCR Corporation give a donation to Elevate Together™

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- An Atlanta- headquartered company, NCR Corporation, has announced on August 16 that they granted a donation worth $200,000 to Elevate Together™. It is a nonprofit initiative created to make growth as well as prosperity for Black and Hispanic communities.

NCR Corporation is a leading software- and services-led firm offer in the financial, retail as well as hospitality industries. NCR has 36,000 employees globally.

This donation was created through NCR Foundation. Elevate Together is supported by Round It Up America® (RIUA).

“We want to do what we can to support the restaurant industry as it finds its footing after a difficult year. We are honored to collaborate with Elevate Together and Round It Up America to support the hospitality industry,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality.

Meanwhile, the executive director of RIUA, Michelle McCarthy said that they were very excited as well as honored to have the NCR Foundation as a founding partner for Elevate Together. NCR was their first point of sale partner as well as has been instrumental in supporting charitable causes for more than 10 years.

In addition, the NCR Aloha POS platform allows restaurants customers to donate to Round It Up America (RIUA) charities by choosing “Round It Up” when they pay their bills. Then, the total amount will automatically increase to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to the restaurant’s selection charity.

NCR’s extensive providing includes the signature NCR Aloha POS platform giving everything restaurants need in order to operate their business, boost efficiency as well as improve growth.

