NCR Corporation, an Atlanta-based firm announces partnership with Christian Financial Credit Union

ATLANTA, GA- NCR Corporation, an Atlanta-based firm announced on August 18 that Sterling Heights, Mich.-based Christian Financial Credit Union, has chosen NCR to give a more modern and extensive digital banking experience to their members.

The credit union teamed up with NCR as an important component of its ongoing digital transformation strategy. Through NCR DI, the credit union will provide a sophisticated, single digital banking platform.

This platform will drive remarkable member experience by using card controls and alerts, credit monitoring tools as well as money management solutions that can empower their members with more visibility towards their financial lives.

“Our members are at the center of all we do, and they deserve to have the best, most intuitive digital tools at their fingertips. NCR’s platform seamlessly integrates with our other technology providers of choice, powering a robust experience that allows us to quickly innovate. With NCR, we are providing a superior digital banking experience,” said Patty Campbell, president and CEO of Christian Financial Credit Union.

In addition, Christian Financial Credit Union will leverage NCR’s integrated marketing solutions to successfully engage with its members at relevant times.

Furthermore, the credit union expects the platform’s consistency all over channels to make efficiencies on the backend.

President, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation, Douglas Brown said that global events, advancing technology as well as the evolving competitive landscape were prompting financial institutions to carefully evaluated their digital strategies. Organizations such as Christian Financial Credit Union that prioritize investment in software as well as services to drive exceptional member service were well-positioned to compete. They looked forward to supporting the credit union’s digital transformation.

