NCR Corporation, an Atlanta-based firm signs a definitive agreement to acquire LibertyX

ATLANTA, GA- On August 2, NCR Corporation, an Atlanta-based firm has announced that they signed a definitive agreement in order to acquire LibertyX.

LibertyX is America’s first as well as biggest U.S. network of bitcoin ATMs, cashiers, and kiosks with having thousands of locations all over 44 states countrywide.

“Due to growing consumer demand, our customers require a complete digital currency solution, including the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrency, conduct cross-border remittance and accept digital currency payments across digital and physical channels. The LibertyX solution will accelerate our ability to rapidly deliver these capabilities to the market,” said Chief Technology Officer, NCR Corporation, Tim Vanderham.

Currently, the LibertyX digital currency solutions operate on ATMs, cash-to-bitcoin kiosks which launched in 2014, and point-of-sale (POS) systems.

In addition, LibertyX collaborates with independent ATM operators, including Cardtronics who own as well as manage ATMs in the U.S. located in several locations such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies.

Furthermore, as part of its solutions for banks, retailers as well as restaurants, NCR will provide the LibertyX abilities. NCR’s digital wallet and mobile applications will give those abilities in all over NCR’s physical and digital touchpoints.

Co-founder & CEO, LibertyX, Chris Yim said that NCR was an industry leader in banking, retail as well as hospitality, and had a tremendous customer base across their growth markets. They looked forward to offering NCR’s customers the capability to quickly as well as easily offer the digital payments as well as cryptocurrency capabilities consumers want, while significantly expanding the scope, scale, and reach of their software.

