Recommended activities near Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, GA - Bartow County is a county located in northwest Georgia and takes about 45 minutes of driving from Atlanta. This county has many recreations that you can try during your visit to this county.

1. Tellus Science Museum

Tellus Science Museum is the most famous recreation spot in this county. This museum is located at 100 Tellus Dr. Cartersville, right in the center of Bartow County. This place is open every day from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The museum is located within 120,000 sqft of land and is filled with many learning centers that are suitable for families and kids. Pets are not allowed in the museum. This museum was built in 2009 with four main galleries including Science in Motion, The Fossil Gallery, The Collins Family My Big Backyard, and The Weinman Mineral Gallery.

2. Old Car City USA

Old Car City USA is located at 3098 Hwy 411 NE White. This place is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This place is known to be the world's largest classic car junkyard and is very suitable for photographers who want to find a classic atmosphere. This place was built in 1931 by a couple from Bartow County who had a huge interest in old cars. There is a $30 entrance fee to enter this place.

3. Terminus Wake Park

Terminus Wake Park is located at 171 LakePoint Pkwy Emerson. This park is open every day. From Sunday to Friday, the place is open from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m, and during the weekends the park is open from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wakeboarding is available for pros and beginners, there will be guides that will help the first-timers to adapt with this sport. Besides wakeboarding, there are also aqua park and wakeboarding classes that you can attend.

