Recommended restaurants around Butts County

BUTTS COUNTY, GA - Jackson is the city in Butts County that has several recommended restaurants that you can try during your visit. These restaurants offer many international cuisines from around the world.

1. Lucky’s New Italian Restaurant

Lucky’s New Italian Restaurant is located at 407 S Mulberry St Jackson and is only open from Wednesday to Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. This restaurant is suitable for a classy and quiet dinner. There is a private lot parking area outside the building. Just like the name, Lucky’s New Italian Restaurant provides authentic Italian dishes with a classic atmosphere.

2. Midtown MeMe’s

Midtown MeMe’s is located at 235 W 3rd St Jackson and is open every day from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. This restaurant has been running since 2018 and serves southern American dishes such as flavored wings, chicken tender, catfishes, and more. Flavored wings are Midtown MeMe’s most recommended food. This restaurant's price is considered to be affordable compared to nearby restaurants in Jackson.

3. Yahola Creek

Yahola Creek is located at 1834 Highway 42 S Flovilla and is only open from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, this place is open from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. On Saturday, the opening hour starts at 11:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. And on Sunday, the restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Yahola Creek provides many vegan options and healthy foods within the menu. This restaurant serves typical American dishes such as pimento cheese dip, brisket, shrimp, lobster tail, steak, sandwiches, and many more. Yahola Creek is known for its top-quality service.

