Recommended activities near Butts County

BUTTS COUNTY, GA - Butts County is located in the central part of the United States with a population of 23,655 in 2010. This small county has some recreation places that you can visit during your stay in this county.

1. Southern Belle Farm

Southern Belle Farm is located at 1658 Turner Church Rd McDonough and is open every day from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. This place is dedicated to everyone who wants to try having a farming experience by harvesting fruits and vegetables. This recreation place is very suitable for families with kids. Southern Belle Farm was built in 1936 and now has a 200-acre working farm open for business. This place is now operated by the fifth generation. There are education business trips in Spring and Fall that can be attended by everyone.

2. High Falls State Park

High Falls State Park is located at 76 High Falls Park Dr. Jackson that provides camping grounds and a water recreation place. There are several cabins for rent within the area. This place is considered to be pet-friendly recreation, kids-friendly, and has a private lot parking area. However, pets are not allowed to stay within the cabins.

3. Indian Springs State Park

Indian Springs State Park is located at 678 Lake Clark Rd Flovilla and is open every day from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Bike parking and private lot parking are available. There is unfiltered natural spring water that you can access within the park. This place is well known as a camping site to enjoy nature and freshwater. There is no fee to enter this place, everything is free. However, if you bring a car, you will be charged a $5 parking fee, and that is all.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.