ATLANTA, GA - The city of Atlanta is the capital of Georgia with a population of more than 4,6 million in 2020. This population density makes many Atlanta residents choose to rent an apartment or a house to minimize their monthly expenses.

RENTCafe is an American company that provides house and apartment listing services. This company publishes an annual apartment rental market report annually that can be accessed through its official website. Here are some important points regarding Atlanta apartment rental market trends in 2021 based on RENTCafe's annual report.

In 2021, the average apartment rental price in Atlanta is $1,645, 12% higher compared to the previous year. The average floorplan rented is 974 sqft with the number varies between studio size to three-bedroom types. There are four types of apartments that are included within this calculation, there are studio unit, one-bedroom unit, two-bedroom unit, and three-bedroom unit.

There are a total of 8% samples renting apartments with the price starts from $701 to $1,000, 37% renting apartments from $1,001 to $1,500, 38% renting apartments from $1,501 to $2,000, and the rest 18% renting apartments with the price more than $2,000.

Atlanta's apartment average rental price is slightly higher than the national average price. However, this number is still below its neighborhood area such as Ansley Park, Ardmore, Brookwood Hills, Piedmont Park, and Colonial with the average rental price is $2,222 a month. There are several cheaper neighborhood areas including Adams Park, Audobon Forest, Audobon Forest West, Bonnybrook Estates, Campbellton Road, and Cascade Glen where the average rent is $1,008 a month.

