DEKALB COUNTY, GA - Dekalb County is the fourth most populated county that is located less than one hour away from the city of Atlanta. Many residents of this county choose to rent an apartment unit before buying their permanent houses.

Looking for a suitable apartment that matches your monthly budget is not easy. Here are some cheap apartments under $900 in Dekalb County that you can check:

1. Willow Run

Willow Run is located at 4941 Central Drive #1205, Stone Mountain, Dekalb County. This apartment offers two types of units including one-bedroom and two-bedroom. The one-bedroom units' prices start at $689 a month with a $275 deposit fee. This property is less than a mile from Marta station, Stone Mill Elementary School, Stone Mountain High School, The Champion Middle Theme School, and Hambrick Elementary School.

Willow Run is a pet-friendly apartment with several pet policies that you have to discuss with the management team before you decide to rent the unit. The units are equipped with 9 feet ceiling, fan ceiling, and air conditioner. Everyone who is interested in this apartment can call the management team at (844) 330-2636 or visit Willow Run's official website.

2. Woodcrest Village

Woodcrest Village is located at 2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, Dekalb County. This apartment provides one-bedroom and two-bedroom units from $899 to $1,225, depends on the type, size, and additional facilities. The residents are will be charged a $250 deposit fee in the first month. The floorplans start from 573 sqft to 1,003 sqft. The apartment allows the residents to bring their pets inside with prior discussion.

There are a car wash center, dog park area, picnic area, playground, 24-hour maintenance service, pool, and 24-hour fitness center inside the apartment area. The room is equipped with a fireplace, balcony, kitchen set, dishwasher, washing machine, and ceiling fans in the bedrooms.

Woodcrest Village is less than a mile away from Lithonia High School, Miller Grove High School, and Marbut Elementary School. Everyone who is interested in this apartment can call the management team at (833) 881-1391 or visit Woodcrest Village's official website.

