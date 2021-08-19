The 17th annual Brownwood Bike Rally will return in person this September

ATLANTA, GA — After being held virtually in 2020, the 17th annual Brownwood Bike Rally is back in person on September 18, 2021. Held by East Atlanta Kids Club or EAKC, this event is held to celebrate a history of community engagement in East Atlanta.

What they offer every year includes races geared toward kids, bike rodeos, CRIT-CX events for adults, bike safety demonstrations for all ages, arts and crafts, health fairs, raffles, and various vendors from the community.

This event not only becomes a day to celebrate cycling as the main program of EAKC, but also to recognize the community of support, including local cycling groups, local businesses, corporate sponsors, and East Atlanta neighbors.

In addition to the in-person event on September 18, they also offer the virtual event from Monday, September 13, 2021, through Friday, September 17, 2021. Visit here to register for both virtual and in-person rallies. The price is $15 for each event and $20 for both events.

You may also get involved to support this event by becoming sponsors or volunteers. To be a sponsor, you can click a donate button on the EAKC website or send a paper check via mail to EAKC, c/o Ryan Downey, 955 Ormewood Ter SE Atlanta, GA 30316.

To be a volunteer, you can click here. There are several opportunities available, including event setup crew and event breakdown & cleanup crew.

In addition to its signature event Brownwood Bike Rally, EAKC also has various other programs aimed to provide youth a safe and stimulating environment to learn, play, and express themselves, including kids club, teen club, and summer camp. Visit their website for more information about EAKC.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.