Music Midtown is to hold on Saturday 18-19 at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, GA — Good news for music lovers, Music Midtown will be back at Piedmont Park on Saturday, September 18 from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm through Sunday, September 19, from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

This festival will feature more than 30 artists across four stages, including Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Marsmello, 21Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, and Machine Gun Kelly. Visit here for the full lineup.

As Atlanta’s premier music for music lovers since 1994, Midtown Atlanta offers you all kinds of music, whether it’s hip hop, rock and roll, electronic, pop, or anything in between.

In addition to the fantastic music experience, this festival also offers you plenty of Atlanta’s favorite local bites, including the ones that are gluten-free, vegan, and the good old-fashioned corn dogs.

There are four ticket options available: general admission for $145, general admission plus for $305, VIP for $650, and Super VIP for $1300.

For general admission plus, you will get access to GA+ Viewing Areas at each stage which is located behind VIP Viewing. For VIP and VIP Plus, you will get dedicated entrances, preferred stage viewing areas, VIP lounge areas, and more.

Visit here to find detailed information for each ticket. If you have purchased a ticket and can no longer attend the festival, an official festival ticket exchange is also available.

Please notes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are required to bring a printed copy of your vaccine record, vaccine card, or negative COVID-19 test obtained within 72 hours before attending Music Midtown. You are also required to wear a mask if you are unvaccinated.

Visit here to see the full policies and requirements to attend Music Midtown. For general questions about the festival, you can email them at info@musicmidtown.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.