United Way of Greater Atlanta establish BOOST Grants programs

ATLANTA, GA- United Way of Greater Atlanta partnered with the Georgia Department of Education or GaDOE and The Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network or GSAN. This partnership aims to set up the Building Opportunities for Out-of-School Time or BOOST Grant Program.

This grant which is worth around $85 million will be used for the next three years. This grant goal is to expand access as well as to upgrade the quality of summer enrichment opportunities and extensive afterschool programming for K-12 youth statewide.

In addition, the grant amount will be according to program type, the number of youth served as well as the number of out-of-school time programs. There are two grant application types. The two types are statewide and community.

In the statewide application type, which is an organization with Statewide Reach and Impact, the grants will be given to entities with a showed track record of success, that operate for year-round programming as well as will serve at the minimum 2,000 youth yearly across at least in 15 counties.

Meanwhile, for community-based organizations, the grants will be given to community-based organizations that operate afterschool or summer learning programs.

Interested people must spend the fund for several purposes including extending access to serve more youth focusing on children who were most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, lower barriers to participation to assure access for all people, rise programmatic quality as well as extend or enhance supports/services offered.

If you are interested to submit your application for this grant, you can apply through United Way’s portal.

The due for the application is on August 19, 2021.

The RFP, a link to the applicant workshop, and more can be found here

For more detailed information about BOOST Grants, visit here

