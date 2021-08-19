ARC invites the public to give their opinions about an update on the FY 2020-2025 Transportation Improvement Program

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- The Atlanta Regional Commission or ARC is currently inviting the public to give their opinions about an update on the FY 2020-2025 Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP that program federal as well as state funding for transportation projects all over metro Atlanta.

ARC will receive public comment starting from August 5 to August 19.

ARC works together with officials in cities as well as counties in the Atlanta region and partner planning agencies in order to reflect the latest information in the TIP as well as assure that the project list fulfills local priorities.

This amendment will involve several changes to project cost estimates as well as schedules.

Meanwhile, the main project will include:

Change the existing I-75/SR 20 interchange in Henry County to a deviating diamond interchange to upgrade traffic flow as well as safety. To learn more, visit here

New changes in I-85 and McGinnis Ferry Road in Gwinnett County. Those changes include developing the north-facing ramps. This ramp aims to facilitate a full-diamond interchange as well as new collector-distributor roads. To learn more, visit here

Construction of a multi-use trail connecting downtown Tucker and Northlake Mall in DeKalb County, To learn more, visit here

The completed projects list can be found here

Managing director of ARC’s Transportation and Mobility Access group, John Orr said that those projects identified as priorities by their local governments and transportation agencies would help improve mobility as well as safety in their region.

“It’s part of our ongoing efforts to expand our transportation network in an efficient and strategic fashion,” added Orr.

