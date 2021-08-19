Center for Civic Innovation helps the launching of #voteATL initiative

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- Center for Civic Innovation or CCI has helped the launching of an initiative called #voteATL. This initiative aims to give accessible, holistic as well as easily digestible information regarding the electoral process, voting, and local government.

Also, it is a way for local people in Atlanta to get involved in their respective communities ahead of, especially after Atlanta’s upcoming elections for mayor, city council as well as a school board.

The initiative is guided by the collaborative leadership that includes Blue in Green Consulting, Community Movement Builders, The Ke’nekt Cooperative as well as the Center for Civic Innovation.

Those organizations will develop a wider coalition of partners who are dedicated to reinforcing and redefining the infrastructure of community engagement as well as breaking the cycle of only paying attention to Black and brown residents throughout major election cycles.

Meanwhile, in August unscripted interview with all candidates for mayor will be started and a joint candidate forum will be hosting on October 20, 2021.

In addition, #voteATL also incorporates the development of a city-wide voter guide such as certain voter guides for the Ashview Heights, Pittsburgh as well as Westview neighborhoods.

In August every partner will hold a community Town Hall. In this event, local people can give their opinion about what opportunities, as well as challenges in Atlanta, are most important to their families. Then, in October, City Council and School Board candidates will be invited to participate in a second event together with local people.

Executive director of CCI, Rohit Malhotra said that when people were not being heard by their local government, the result was deeper inequalities.

