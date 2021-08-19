Invest Atlanta partners with Ygrene for a new C-PACE program in Atlanta

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- Invest Atlanta partnered with Ygrene, the country’s leading provider of commercial property assessed clean energy or C-PACE financing. This partnership is for a new C-PACE program located in Atlanta.

This program will provide an alternative to traditional options for energy efficiency, water conservation as well as renewable energy improvements to new and existing buildings, and retroactive financing for finished projects.

Currently, through Ygrene’s expended terms as well as fixed-rate financing, property owners can save capital and lower long-term fees.

“By encouraging energy and water efficiency upgrades for qualifying properties, we will create jobs as well as meet the city’s larger sustainability goals while modernizing buildings throughout the city for a more efficient use. We are thrilled to launch a program that will help Atlanta achieve its 100% clean energy goal by 2025,” said President and CEO of Invest Atlanta, Eloisa Klementich.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Ygrene, Jim Reinhart said that they were excited to be partnering with the City of Atlanta to assist enhance the city’s leadership in sustainability by giving Ygrene financing for a broad array of projects as well as upgrades to thousands of commercial properties that include new development as well as the much-needed overhaul of buildings across the city.

Reinhart also said that Ygrene had provided critical financing for over 1,400 commercial property improvement projects across the U.S. representing more than 50 percent of all C-PACE transactions – delivering this smart, innovative financing solution to support the development as well as the growth of businesses. They looked forward to doing the same for Atlanta and to building a successful, long-term partnership.

