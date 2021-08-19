Women's Entrepreneurship Initiative hosts The (Tech) Tip-Off pitch competition

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- Women's Entrepreneurship Initiative or WEI together with Atlanta Hawks Foundation has held The (Tech) Tip-Off pitch competition. This competition gained huge success in its first year giving an award worth $60,000.

The program gave Atlanta women entrepreneurs the chance to increase their profiles, obtain grants in order to support their business goals as well as learn from tech companies all over the city. With this program, WEI was capable to reach 82 businesses as well as choose 20 finalists to join in the pitch competition.

The executive director of (WEI), Monica Delores Hooks said that as an organization they were always looking for ways to elevate woman entrepreneurs.

“Developing these workshops and the pitch competition was a tactical way to help our key audiences launch and grow a successful start-up by leveraging technology,” added Hooks.

Selected entrepreneurs were assessed by a panel of judges consisting of business and community leaders such as Atlanta Hawks executives, Caren Cook, Marcus Wasdin, and Jennifer Choi.

Grants were given in two categories. The two categories are WEI Cohort members joining in the competition and Atlanta-based entrepreneurs.

The first winner for both categories received a grant worth $15,000, the second winner got $10,000, while the third winner earned $5,000.

The full winners’ list can be found here

Akissi Stokes, who is the first winner for WEI Cohort category and CEO of WUNDERgrubs said that it was not just the workshop that made the WEI program so important, it was the wrap-around services, the network of women, and having the opportunity to actually applied what they learned to their business. That experience was a milestone for her because today she was comfortable pitching her business, and one year ago, she was not.

