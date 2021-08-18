Atlanta, GA

Recommended Vietnamese foods that you can try in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are many Vietnamese restaurants in Atlanta that serve many tropical foods that you have to try. Here are the best Vietnamese foods that you have to taste in Atlanta:

1. Pho

Pho is a soup noodle from Vietnam that contains rice noodles, herbs, slices of meat, and bone broth. Pho is considered to be a national dish since you can find this food everywhere in Vietnam. This dish is characterized by its strong smell of herbs.

2. Banh mi

Vietnam has a strong history with the French, this phenomenon caused French culture to highly influence Vietnamese food in many ways. Banh mi is an example of a cultural mix between these two nations. Banh mi is equal to a French baguette sandwich with lemon juice and a lot of cilantro leaves.

3. Com tam

Com tam is a Vietnamese dish made from fractured rice grains. This dish is originally eaten by local farmers who could not sell the rice grains and have to eat the remaining stocks. The fractured rice is usually served with pork chopper, fish sauce, and some raw vegetables.

4. Xoi

Xoi is colorful sticky rice with sweet and savory flavors. There are many different types of xoi including xoi do xanh, xoi dua, xoi gac, xoi vo, xoi lac, xoi do den, xoi ga, xoi xeo, and xoi ngo. In Vietnam, this dish is usually served as street food.

5. Che

Che is known as a Vietnamese fruit cocktail. This dessert consists of chewy jellies, slices of jackfruit, lychee cherry, and coconut milk. Some restaurants will replace mineral water with coconut water to enhance the flavor.

