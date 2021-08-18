ATLANTA, GA - The COVID-19 pandemic creates many side hustle opportunities that can be done at home. Having more than one job will help you gain more cash to cover your monthly expenses.

Atlanta is one of the cities that have higher living cost compared to any other city in Georgia. Here are some side hustle ideas for Atlanta workers that don't require you to step out of your home :

1. Freelance writer

Writing for a local newspaper, personal blog, or freelance platforms such as Fiverr, Upwork, or Freelancer. There are many types of writers that you can try including ghostwriters, content writers, local news writers, essays, and academic journals.

2. Data entry

If you want to try a side hustle that does not require specific skills and academic background, you can try to do data input jobs. This job requires you to input several numbers or documents from pdf to excel or word. You only need some internet connection, patient, and attention to detail to finish this job. Many data entry jobs are opened on Upwork and Freelancer platforms.

3. Proofreader

Being a resident of a country that uses English as the main language can benefit you with many opportunities. You can try to work as a proofreader for any news, content creator, or marketing agency from other countries that do not use English as their first language. Another benefit to working with companies from other countries is you can split your time to focus on your ain job from 9 to five, and your side hustle in the evening. Proofreading job vacancies are available on Upwork and LinkedIn.

