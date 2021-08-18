Studio apartment concept ideas for Atlanta student who lives alone

ATLANTA, GA - Getting your first apartment in the first year in university can be one of the most exciting challenges. Decorating a studio apartment based on your preference, budget, and utility requires inspiration and time.

There are thousands of university students reside in the city of Atlanta right now. These students live either in their nearby private property or rent an apartment. The studio apartment is one of the best choices for students since it requires a small budget to rent. Here are some studio apartment concept ideas for Atlanta students:

1. Mezzanine

The mezzanine helps your apartment room to look bigger and spacious. You can build a mezzanine and put your bed on the second floor that you created to maximize the room capacity. Make sure your apartment's ceiling is high enough to add an additional layer. Some properties allow the residents to modify their apartment and come don't, make sure your apartment owner and the rules allow you to do this.

2. Plants

Decorating your studio room with indoor plants on each corner will relax your eyes for a long time. Indoor plant decoration help to create a fresh atmosphere within your room. Remember to choose indoor plants since they will grow even with limited sunlight. This decoration idea is suitable for people who have enough time at home to watering them.

3. Industrial

The industrial concept requires a minimum additional renovation since you mostly do not need walls or other room dividers. This concept tries to enhance the warehouse concept with grey-based color and an open wardrobe. You do not require additional wall painting or wall stickers since this concept is going well with unpainted walls and floors. You can add some pieces of furniture that have three colors as their base such as grey, black, and white.

