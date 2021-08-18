Here's what you can do at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA, GA – If you’re visiting Atlanta for a big event or are planning to tour the area, don’t miss out on exploring restaurants and the sights over at the Centennial Olympic Park District.

Not sure what to do? Here are three things that we recommend you try out.

Go on a museum tour

Not only are museum tours COVID-19 safe, they are also relatively cheap, give you plenty of insight, and are accessible to all ages. You can go to The World of Coca-Cola, the Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, or take a tour of Inside CNN Studio and ride the Skyview Atlanta Ferris wheel while you're at it. You can also apply for a CityPASS and get a chance to enter three museums for free, including the famous Georgia Aquarium.

Eat at the hottest restaurants and pubs

Aside from being open to tours, the CNN Center also hosts some of the most delicious foods you can find in the district. If you’re in the district to catch a big game, try stopping by at Taco Mac or Dantanna’s for some hearty American cuisine and a good place to watch games on big screens. Try out Max’s coal oven-fired pizza, or some giant pretzels with craft beer over at Der Biergarten. And, if you’re feeling a bit daring, try out some bison burgers over at Ted’s Montana Grill.

Explore Atlanta’s BeltLine neighborhoods

Take a walk at Inman Park or the Old Fourth Ward and go on a relaxing bike tour around the area or book a food tour for yourself. If you’re unsure where to eat or want to try someplace new to shop for souvenirs, the BeltLine trail also has the Krog Street Market and the Ponce City Market which is a bustling place you can explore to your heart’s content.

