Indoor plants to decorates your apartment in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are many residents of Atlanta who live in apartments. Living in an apartment with limited space and landless makes us come up with many natural decoration ideas that can make us feel close to nature.

Decorating an apartment with tiny plants can help your eyes relax and feel comfortable. Here are some indoor plants that are almost impossible to die to decorate your apartment:

1. Philodendron

Philodendron is a unique plant with hollow leaves. The name of this plant means love tree in Greek. This plant can be placed on the corner of the room to decorate an empty space. Since this plant does not need too much water and sunlight, watering the plant once a week is considered to be enough.

2. Snake Plant

Do not be fooled by the name, this plant does not look like a scary snake at all. A total of 90 percent of this plant's body is stiff vertical leaves. This plant is really tough and does not need too much water. Watering once every other week is enough.

3. Aloe

Aloe is a very useful plant with a high persistence to live. Aloe only needs water once a week to maximize its growth. Aloe can be placed on top of your desk or shelf with indirect light. You can also harvest the leaves to use as natural shampoo or moisturizer.

4. Pothos

Pothos is a plant with beautiful trailing vines that can be used to decorate your wall or windows. This plant is one of the toughest indoor plants that you can find. Pothos can withstand within a pitch-black room, with less water, and even too much water environment.

