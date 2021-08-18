Commonly restricted dog breeds for apartment living in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta's pet-friendly apartments allow residents to own one or two pets inside their units. Dogs are the most common pets living in apartments, however not every dog breed is allowed to reside.

Banning several dog breeds aims to minimize the risk of pets' aggressive behavior towards other residents. Here are several common dog breeds that usually get banned in Atlanta's pet-friendly apartments:

1. German shepherds

German shepherds are usually used as police dogs to track criminals. This specific breed is considered to be very intellectual and loyal. Their postures are seen as large muscular medium-sized dogs with a high level of agility. German shepherds are suitable to be guard dogs since they are very alert to strangers and will protect the owner religiously.

2. Rottweilers

Rottweilers are originally used to herd livestock and pulling carts. This breed has a very strong jaw and is known to be quite aggressive. Rottweilers are very intelligent dogs that easily understand every command. Since this breed is very territorial, they will guard you and your home perfectly.

3. Akitas

Akitas are very popular since the story of Akita dog namely Hachiko from japan who waits for his owner till dies spread across the world. Despite having a bittersweet story and a lovable personality in the movie, Akitas are not considered to be friendly neighbors. This breed is very territorial and rarely be in a good relationship with another dog.

4. Cane Corso

Cane Corso is originally from Italia and a family of mastiffs. Ancient Romans used this dog breed as a war dog. Besides german shepherds, this breed is also used by the police since they have high intelligence and are very aggressive. Despite having an aggressive personality, this breed is very affectionate to its family and can socialize with other dogs.

