Georgia Gwinnett Colege hosts its annual Green Scene and March Through the Arch traditions

GWINNETT, GA- On August 11, Georgia Gwinnet Colege held its annual Green Scene and March Through the Arch traditions. The Green Scene event provides information for students such as student clubs, campus resources, and wellness tips.

Throughout the event, students have participated in International Hot Dog Festival where they enjoyed hot dogs, bratwurst as well as Italian sausages with toppings from across the world.

In this event, freshmen, as well as new transfer students, walked through the Arch of Knowledge which took place at the Daniel J. Kaufmann Library & Learning Center.

As for Amabel Rodriguez, a student in psychology major from Dacula, March Through the Arch in 2021 was a special event as last year the event got canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She was grateful that in 2021, the college invited upperclassmen to join.

“I found it very inspiring for me and for other students. It motivates you. I think it was very nice,” said Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Chandler Kane, who is a freshman from Suwanee and Rodriguez’s friend experienced a lot of things in his life to get to this day. Kane studied in the college after he graduated from Peachtree Ridge High School, however, he had to drop out. Then, three years later, he can pursue his dream of participating in a college degree. Kane said that this time he has hope.

He also said that it was reassuring to be in the college as well as to be a part of things that he was not capable to be a part of then.

“I loved it. It was nice being welcomed by everybody and it just set the atmosphere of a very welcome community. It’s a place where I know I can be successful,” added him

