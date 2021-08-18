Gwinnett Technical College offers its students three new certificate programs

Unsplash

GWINNETT, GA- Gwinnett Technical College has announced on August 10 that they offered their students three new certificate programs. These certificates aim to give students with cutting-edge skills in order to join Gwinnett as well as North Fulton County’s thriving economy.

The three certificates are Amazon Web Services Cloud Solutions Specialist, iOS App Development in Swift, and Driverless and Driver Assist Systems.

AWS Cloud Solutions Specialist Certificate will give cloud computing skills in the Amazon Web Services environment by hands-on practical experience as well as prepare students for AWS Certifications, such as Cloud Practitioner, Solutions Architect Associate as well as Developer Associate.

iOS App Development in Swift Certificate will incorporate specialized courses created to enable programming as well as web development majors to increase their well-established programs with web application development or programming.

Driverless and Driver Assist Systems Certificate will include the General Automotive Program, the MoparCAP program, and the Mercedes Benz program. Throughout their training at Gwinnett Tech, students will be able to get the benefit of this additional training selection that is suitable with the pre-existing curriculum.

Those programs use curriculum as well as hands-on training in order to give students the skills and competencies that they will need to prepare for a successful career in these growing industries.

“Employers are looking for a diverse and skilled workforce, and we are proud to offer these industry-leading certificates. We are excited to offer these opportunities to our students and look forward to seeing them apply their skills in the community,” said Dr. D. Glen Cannon, President of Gwinnett Tech.

