Students from Brenau University’s partnership with Panama spend their time studying English and exploring

GAINESVILLE, GA- The first group of students from Brenau University’s partnership with Panama’s Institute for the Development of Human Resources had spent their time in studying English as well as learning more about the United States that will be their new home for the next five years as they study in the university.

Those students visited several places on Saturdays including the World of Coca-Cola, Candytopia as well as Zoo Atlanta. Then, they went tubing in Helen, hiked in North Georgia, and went to downtown Gainesville as well as participated Brenau faculty and staff for a summer picnic at the university.

Jordan Anderson, Director of International Initiatives said that their intention with the outings as well as activities was to familiarize the students with Gainesville, Hall County, Georgia, and the U.S. in general.

"In the fall, we’ll start doing activities that are more in line with what they are learning in class, but for the first few months, I wanted to give them a chance to get settled and improve their language skills,” added Anderson.

Anderson also said that in a week students have classes for five days. This means, it is very intense and had assisted the students in significantly improved their English Language abilities.

She added that it was amazing how much work, energy as well as the time they had put into learning a new language.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Rojas, one of those students said that she enjoyed going to the Atlanta Zoo, they got to see animals they had not seen before, such as lions as well as pandas. They had a zoo in Panama, however, this zoo was massive.

