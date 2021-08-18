Agnes Scott College Board of Trustees appoints Elizabeth H. Noe ’86 as its new chairperson

Unsplash

DECATUR, GA- Agnes Scott College Board of Trustees appointed Elizabeth H. Noe ’86 as its new chairperson.

“I am honored to have been elected to succeed Beth Holder and look forward to working more closely with President Zak and the college’s leadership team to build greater awareness of Agnes Scott and the life-changing experience that it provides for our students through SUMMIT. I am deeply committed to the college’s mission and to empowering women for success,” said Noe.

Previously, the position of chairperson was served by Elizabeth (Beth) D. Holder. She spent her last five years in that role. Throughout her tenure, the board obtained the John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership, named Leocadia I. Zak as the college’s ninth president, navigated a global Covid-19 pandemic as well as emphasized a new strategic plan. The new strategic plan will give direction for the college for the next five years.

Meanwhile, Noe has spent her seven years time worked on the Board of Trustees while she became a chair in the Governance Committee as well as co-chair the Presidential Search Committee. Noe retired from her position as a partner with Paul Hastings LLP, the international law firm. In this firm, she worked as the chair of the Global Corporate Department for ten years.

In addition, Noe also led an active transactional legal practice specialized in securities as well as corporate finance matters, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. Starting from 2008 to 2014, she worked on the Atlanta Women’s Foundation board. Now, she is a member of the board of directors of the International Women’s Forum Georgia.

