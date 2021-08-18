United Way of Greater Atlanta appoints as the 2021-22 Board Chair

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- United Way of Greater Atlanta appointed Dr. Raphael Bostic as the 2021-22 Board Chair. Dr. Bostic who is the CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has spent his two years time on the United Way of Greater Atlanta Board. He will be joined by four new Board members.

“At the Atlanta Fed, we recognize the importance of making the economy work for everyone, and our work in this area aligns with the efforts of the United Way of Greater Atlanta to help reduce inequity and bring about a more inclusive economy,” said Dr. Bostic.

Dr. Bostic also said that as the new board chair, he was very excited to have four new directors who brought various sets of skills, experiences as well as perspectives. Their addition to their team would enable them to accelerate progress towards their strategic goal of improving the well-being of children as well as families all over the region.

The new members are Dr. Lisa Herring, who is the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. Chloe Barzey, who is Managing Director of Accenture. Sarah Clamp, who is a partner at EY, and Jessica Corley, who is a partner at King & Spalding.

Meanwhile, Dr. Herring said that education was the greatest equalizer and she believed in the inner strength, power as well as talent of all children. Success did not rest on where they started in life but how each of them maximizes their talents as well as pursues their purpose.

The vision of United Way of Greater Atlanta is a developing and inclusive community where every person, nevertheless of race, identity, or circumstances, has equitable chances to live a healthy life as well as to get the education and skills they need to obtain a sustaining wage so that they can achieve their full potential.

