Quiet dog breeds for apartment living in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Living in an apartment with a dog will automatically make you feel concerned about the barking sounds. Dogs who feel excited, threatened, or even for no reason will bark so loud that you worry that they might bother your neighbors.

Atlanta is one of the cities where many of its residents live in an apartment with their dogs. Here are the quietest dog breeds for apartment living that are naturally barkless:

1. Basenji

Basenji is considered to be the quietest dog breed because they rarely bark during the day. Basenjis are originally lion hunter dogs from Africa with slim posture and high intelligence compared to their peers. Instead of barking, this type of dog will make yodeling noises to alert their human companions though it still happens quite rarely. This dog breed requires many physical activities, so regular running and playing in the park are very recommended. A basenji's compact body is very suitable for small to medium size apartments.

2. Borzoi

Borzoi is one of the friendliest dog breeds that you can find. They are hunting dogs that originated from Russia. Despite having a big and tall body, a borzoi dog is considered to be quite tranquil with strangers. Since this dog is a fluffy hunting dog, regular evening running and grooming are highly required.

3. Great Dane

The Great Dane is one of the biggest and quietest dogs breeds that you can make as your living companion. By big, we mean really big. This dog breed eats a lot since they need many nutrients to fulfill their daily intake. A Great Dane's posture is very noble-like, with their slim and tall figure. The world's tallest Great Dane is said to be 7 feet tall when standing on two feet. Despite having a big figure, a Great Dane is very quiet and calm, which makes them suitable for living in a big apartment.

