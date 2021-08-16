Houston Space Center offers a series of Sensory Friendly Events, next on Aug 21

Space Center Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Join Space Center Houston's next event on the series of 2021 Sensory Friendly Events on Saturday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Previous dates include March 6 and June 25, with the upcoming date on December 4.

Sensory Friendly Events invites visitors of all ages. Presented by United Airlines, visitors who are diagnosed with conditions, but not limited to, such as autism spectrum and sensory processing disorder can enjoy the exhibition and learn more about science and space exploration in a sensory-supportive setting. This includes modified lighting, music, and sound effects.

During the event, visitors can participate in various special educational activities, operated by trained instructors. They will accommodate visitors with sensory sensitivities and exhibitions, such as Astronaut Gallery, Independence Plaza, Mission Mars (excluding Orion simulator), Starship Gallery, and more educational activities. A designated quiet room will also be available.

This event allows a limited number of tickets, so visitors can enjoy the exhibition without large crowds. Tickets are available at the special lower price of $15.95 and free entry for children three years and younger. Purchase a ticket online here.

Members of Space Center Houston are eligible for free admission to this event. Click here to become a member today.

Although Space Center Houston will make the event as comfortable and as exciting as possible, the center encourages parents or guardians to accompany visitors younger than 16. Moreover, based on the local and CDC guidelines, Space Center Houston requires visitors two and older to wear face coverings. If it is found to be very challenging, please visit when the CDC no longer recommends face coverings.

For more information and Frequently Asked Questions about the event, click here.

