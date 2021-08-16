TikTok makeup hacks that you can try on Pride Month in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - TikTok has been significantly influenced many people's makeup habits. People have been sharing many tips, hacks, and brand new ideas through this platform and completely change the trends.

Pride Month in Atlanta is coming soon and people are already preparing their fashion and makeup concepts for their favorite events during the month. Here are some colorful makeup hacks from TikTok that you can try during Pride Month that will start on October 1:

1. Setting spay over powder to avoid cakey

People with oily skins find it difficult to maintain their makeup throughout the day. However, putting too much powder after foundation will most likely make your makeup looks cakey within four hours. There is a new makeup trend from TikTok that teaches you to mix the powder and setting spray on the sponge blender before you apply it to the skin. This hack will help to create a dewy look on heavy makeup, reducing the risk of creating cracks on your complexion.

Check this makeup hack on NikkieTutorials's Youtube channel where she tried makeup hacks from TikTok.

2. Vertical stripes eyeshadow

Blending eyeshadow can be hit or miss for several people. Even before blending the eye makeup, finding the right color to mix and match with another color can be a headache. This makeup hack from TikTok teaches you to put the colors by painting the colors as stripes on the eyelid before blending them. This technique will help you find the best eyeshadow colors and shape the eye look following the eyelid. You have to blend them right after applying the eyeshadow to avoid the colors dry quickly. In the case of the colors dry, you can spray the brush with setting spray before blending them.

Check this makeup hack from @prisciladerosa on TikTok.

3. Creating eye crease line using a spoon

No one said that making eye makeup is easy. Creating an eye crease line is hard and complicated since you will need to manually cover the eyeshadow with concealer below the crease. You can use the curve of the spoon to help you create a neat eye crease line. Grab the spoon and cover your eyes with the curve and put either eyeliner or eyeshadow on the crease. This technique will protect your eyeshadow without getting tainted by your additional makeup on the crease.

