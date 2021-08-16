The College of the Arts at Kennesaw State University announces its 2021-2022 ArtsKSU Season

Unsplash

KENNESAW, GA- The College of the Arts at Kennesaw State University has announced on Augustus 10 their 2021-2022 ArtsKSU Season. This event will display more than 100 exhibitions, performances, concerts as well as public lectures. Most events in the ArtsKSU Season will be hosting in person.

Interim Dean of the College of the Arts, Harrison Long said that they looked forward to welcoming the public back to their elegant venues: the Dr. Bobbie Biley & Family Performance Center, Dancer, Theater, Onyx Theater, Stillwell Theater, and Zuckerman Museum of Art.

“Our 2021-2022 season is one of joy and renewal. Dynamic undergraduate performances and exhibitions, along with our professional faculty and guest artist presentations, explore the boundaries of knowledge, possibility, and imagination,” he added.

There are several shows that can be enjoyed in this event, including Engaging Theatre, Cutting-Edge Dance, Beautiful Music, Thought-provoking Art, and more.

Meanwhile, in the Engaging Theatre, the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will underline this fall include “Wondrous Strange”. It is a collage of short plays that get the inspiration from Kentucky ghost tales and there will be the Atlanta-area premiere of “Everybody”.

"Wondrous Strange" will be held on stage starting from October 5 to 10.

In addition, in the Cutting-Edge Dance event, The Department of Dance will engage audiences with “Double Exposure”. The event will show the work of renowned artists Omar Román de Jesús and Annalee Traylor. The award-winning KSU Dance Company and KSU alumni will perform the evening of cutting-edge choreography.

Furthermore, audiences also can enjoy “Forces of Grace” which will feature four original dance works such as Ido Gidron, a choreographer based in Israel.

People can enjoy "Double Exposure" and cutting-edge choreography on Augustus 27 and 28.

For more detailed information regarding the event, visit here

