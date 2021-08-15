Atlanta, GA

Top 3 British Restaurants in Atlanta

Amy Cheribelle

ATLANTA, GA — Fish and Chips, shepherd’s pie, and bangers and mash are popular British cuisines. These delicious foods are now available in a lot of restaurants in the city. Check out these three of the best British Restaurants in the city of Atlanta.

- Iron Horse Tavern

Iron Horse Tavern is an English pub serving Guinness and other whiskey variations. It is located at 29 Jones St SW Norcross, GA 30071. They open every day from around 11:30 a.m. until midnight. They serve Dunwoody Doozie Burger, fried ribs, and shepherd’s pie. Call them at (678) 291-9220 or email drg@dunwoodyrg.com for more information.

“I had an amazing lobster grilled cheese here, I can see how they won an award for it,” said Ashley M. on Yelp. “The curry chicken soup I got to accompany it had a lot of authentic flavors,” he said. “The bartenders/service staff were all very friendly and personable”.

- The Manchester Arms

The Manchester Arms restaurant is located close to College Park offering pub foods. The restaurant is located at 1705 Virginia Ave College Park, GA 30337 open Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Their contact is at (404) 500-1011.

“This is absolutely the perfect fit - great food, casual and excellent staff,” said Tina D. on Yelp. “I had the rib dinner with fried okra (try it with yellow mustard as a dipping sauce - recommended by the owner and did not disappoint!) with loaded mashed potatoes,” she said. “I also tried their old-fashioned and it had a hint of maple taste which softened the bitters and was divine.

My husband had the Rueben with onion rings and it was spot on”.

- The Duke

The Duke is located at 4685 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Ste A Dunwoody, GA 30338. They serve fish and chips, meatloaves, bangers and mashes, and more. They open Monday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. For more information contact (678) 293-4800.

“If your looking for a pub with friendly service, good drinks, and a chill vibe this is your place,” said Porsha H. on Yelp. “The bartender was very friendly and checked on us often. The food was ok. Very much what you would expect for bar food. The coconut shrimp had a nice spice to it and the fries had a good crisp”.

