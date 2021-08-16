Top 3 Karaoke Bars in Atlanta to sing your heart out

ATLANTA, GA — While Atlanta is home to some fantastic live music, there are times when you want to be in the spotlight. There are numerous karaoke bars along Buford Highway, just outside of Atlanta, but here are three of our favorite Atlanta places that host karaoke nights and provide an opportunity for you to shine.

1) Nouveau Bar & Grill

They offer modernized American comfort food and drinks in addition to Karaoke.

"I've been 2 times total, but the most recent occasion was for Friday night karaoke. It's hard to get good sound in a building with so many hard surfaces/tiled flooring - but DJ Lah-Shae does a great job, "said Step F. on Yelp.

Nouveau Bar & Grill is located at 3775 Main St College Park, GA 30337.

Open at 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday - Friday, and at 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Contact them at (404) 343-6785.

2) Moondogs

They offer a Sports bar, Pub, Dance club, Karaoke bar, Four Pool tables, Four Darts lanes, Six custom Beer Pong tables, and a Flip-Cup contest table.

"I really love it. Pool tables! Karaoke!! Strobe lights!!!!! Jenga! $3 shots!!, "said Linda T. on Yelp. "I guess the only thing I don't like is the girls bathroom very very very scary almost feels like a horror movie sometimes."

Moondogs is located at 3179 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305.

Open from Wednesday - Saturday at 9 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Contact them at (404) 231-4201.

3) Happy Karaoke

"Such a great time that I lost track of time with the singing with my friends, "said Alberto O. on Yelp. "The staff accommodation was class, the soju was delicious and the Playlist was great, minus some classical 80's but the rest of their Playlist was still great!"

Happy Karaoke is located at 5425 Buford Hwy NE Atlanta, GA 30340.

Open everyday from 6 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Contact them at (404) 514-3054.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.