The Eating Spot, a veteran-owned restaurant in Marietta

Unsplash/Kelly Visel

MARIETTA, GA — The Eating Spot is one of the restaurants in Marietta where you can find popular dishes as well as various American Cuisine options. Their menu is also available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner—only available for take-out services.

This veteran-owned and operated restaurant’s chef is Chef Quinton Fuller, also known as Chef Q. After retiring from the military, he then joined Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts to mastering his cooking techniques, and now pursuing a career as a chef in Atlanta.

He said The Eating Spot was created to provide plenty of American Cuisine for the Marietta locals. People who come to this place will be able to watch the show of the cooks preparing their food.

Established in 2019, this place is not only available for dine-in but also for online orders, catering, and private parties.

If you want to dine in, you can come to their location at 301 Lemon Street Suite A, Marietta. They are open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Their brunch Sunday menu includes Chicken & French Toast, Cajun Shrimp & Grits, Bagel Burger Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Bagel Sandwich, Pancake, and scrambled eggs. Their entrees menu includes BBQ Chicken, Herb Roasted Chicken, Wings, and Brown Sugar Meatloaf. Visit here for the full menu.

“Thank you for being on DoorDash! This spot is 100% delicious! The sautéed spinach was seasoned sooo well! I've recommended this restaurant to all of my friends. I ordered the salmon, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, sautéed spinach and upside-down pineapple cake. I will be definitely ordering here again.” – Brithany B. on Yelp.

