Beauty gurus that can inspire your makeup look during Pride Month in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Pride month is coming soon, the special month for LGBT communities from around the world is gonna start from October 1 until the end of the month. Pride month in Atlanta will be filled with many events and parades that can be attended by the public.

Everyone who wants to participate or even just try to tone up the pride month in Atlanta usually comes with gorgeous rainbow makeup that symbolized LGBT rights. Here are two beauty gurus that can inspire your look during the pride month:

1. NikkieTutorials

NikkieTutorials, or also known as her real name Nikkie de Jager, is one of the most famous beauty gurus from the Netherland. Nikkie has been doing Youtube since 2008 and has gained 13,8 million subscribers. Her popularity rose when she uploaded a video about the power of makeup that can change your image significantly.

Nikkie is transgender than has come out to the public for over a year and consistently supports the LGBT communities using her platform. Nikkie is well-known for her colorful makeup characteristics that mostly will include her favorite color, pink.

Nikkie has made several tutorials related to pride month makeup including rainbow eyeshadow, rainbow lipstick, extravagant eyeliner, and hair. Her make-up left a soft and smooth finishing touch with pop-out bright colors.

2. Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star is an American beauty icon, makeup artist, cosmetic creator, entrepreneur, singer, and songwriter. He is known as a talented person with bold makeup and colorful hair color.

Jeffree always goes all out on his style by matching his clothes, colorful wigs, and makeup on one big theme. He does many big makeup themes on his channel including vampire, all-blue makeup, gloomy makeup, and colorful makeup that will be suitable for pride month. Jeffree has tried using every color palette to become a different look and style that can be mix and match with many occasions such as pride month.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.