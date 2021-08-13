Kennesaw State alumna joins NIH's Postbaccalaureate Intramural Research Training Award program

Unsplash

KENNESAW, GA- Jade Lugo, an alumna of Kennesaw State University will join the National Institutes of Health or NIH’s Postbaccalaureate Intramural Research Training Award program.

This program enables university graduates to pursue advanced degrees and to spend one to two years holding biomedical research together with leading NIH scientists.

Lugo will work at the National Institute on Aging’s Laboratory of Molecular Biology and Immunology or LMBI that takes place in Maryland. In this place, she will learn the mechanics of the cellular process as well as the way it helps to age-related changes in physiology such as the development of age-related ailments including cancer.

“This award has put me one step closer to achieve my goal of becoming a neuroscientist. I’m excited to be immersed in a very knowledgeable and motivating community at the National Institutes of Health,” said Lugo.

Previously, Lugo served as a research assistant on a number of projects, such as neuroscience where she works under the leadership of Kimberly Cortes, associate professor of chemistry education.

Working in partnership with KSU’s BrainLab, Lugo together with Cortes’ team used biometrics including EEG and eye-tracking data to a better understanding of how students process information.

Lugo said that their main goal was to lower the cognitive load of students so they could focus on their working memory to set up how they learned critical information. That research gave her the opportunity to analyze data as well as to work collaboratively together with other researchers.

In addition, Lugo finished her senior capstone class under professor of chemistry, Carol Chrestensen where the class used a specific protein, designing experiments to get access to the functionality of the protein.

For more detailed information regarding Lugo's research, visit here

