Metro Atlanta Chamber launches its guidance to equip the regional business community

ATLANTA, GA- On August 11, the Metro Atlanta Chamber or MAC launched its guidance. This guidance goal was to provide the regional business community to take action to upgrade educational results as well as invest in metro Atlanta’s Black workforce.

The two playbooks are education as well as Workforce Development. The two books reflect the third as well as fourth center areas for the ATL Action for Racial Equity initiative. The initiative was announced in February.

The initiative is a multi-year and multi-step program created to assist address the ongoing effects of systemic racism which give an impact on the Black community.

“In every phase of our children’s education journey, it’s critical that we offer opportunities for Black students to see the multitude of paths and careers available to them,” said president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Katie Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick also said that by implementing ATL Action for Racial Equity’s step-by-step approach to their work with educational institutions as well as workforce partners, they were laying the groundwork for a stronger and more diverse workforce in the upcoming years.

Meanwhile, based on Learn4Life, the region’s education partnership, there is 32 percent of Black third graders are at reading proficiency than white third-graders at 71 percent. This gap continues to post-secondary completion, where there is 65 percent of Black students are finishing their college degrees than white students at 85 percent.

Cheryl Watson-Harris, DeKalb County School District Superintendent said that they could take immediate action to increase diversity within the workforce via smart funding as well as a business partnership, however, the key to long-term success was in the classroom where their partnership could thrive and shine a light on their students’ potential.

To learn more about the guidance, visit here

