The US Senate’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill increase FTA funding for MARTA

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- The US Senate’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill increased Federal Transit Administration or FTA funding. The funding was addressed for MARTA and other transit agencies. This increase reached 65 percent over previous levels and includes prominent policy changes that will positively impact transit expansion take place in the metro Atlanta region.

The new bill becomes a surface transportation reauthorization and a one-time investment in infrastructure. The FAST Act, the last surface transportation bill, already ended in September 2020. However, it was extended by one year for the fiscal year in 2021 at the same levels as the fiscal year in 2020.

Meanwhile, the project qualification for the Small Starts program has risen from $300 million up to $400 million, and a federal share reaches $150 million, formerly $100 million.

Several of MARTA’s expansion projects are estimated to cost between $300-400 million. Following that amount, MARTA currently will qualify for the Small Starts program.

“Thanks to the efforts of Senator Warnock, MARTA’s transit expansion efforts in Clayton County and the City of Atlanta will be among the first to benefit from this bill,” said Jeffrey Parker, MARTA General Manager, and CEO.

He also said that they had at least a dozen projects on their wish list that needed federal funding, as well as this bill, would have a major impact on eligibility and the amount awarded to each project.

Furthermore, MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott said that in addition to expansion grants, federal formula funds for transit would also rise, growing MARTA’s yearly amount from about $108 million to $140 million. This would allow them to leverage their local funding to improve transit for their customers, everything starting from increasing the frequency of bus service to giving better real-time information on when that bus would arrive.

For more detailed information, visit here

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.