MARTA announces “street to home” project

ATLANTA, GA- On August 3, The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority or MARTA public art program Artbound announced a special project. This project called “Street to Home” will take place at Five points station.

The project underlined the images of people experiencing homelessness as well as the outreach program the agency launched to help them since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

The installation will feature a stirring portrait. Atlanta-based artist, as well as social worker Franco Bejarano, made this portrait. Throughout the past number of months, Bejarano took images of people taking refuge on trains and in rail stations where they interact with case managers with a program called MARTA HOPE.

HOPE stands for Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement. It is a humane and tactical approach to a difficult problem. This program came from a year-long partnership with HOPE Atlanta.

HOPE Atlanta is a reputable, non-profit organization that makes direct outreach to people who are unsheltered as well as connects them to housing, substance abuse counseling, social services, and employment.

The Kresge Foundation funded the artwork and it was supported by Forecast Public Art and Smart Growth America (SGA). SGA is an organization dedicated to sustainable transportation as well as livable communities. MARTA was a receiver of SGA’s Arts & Transportation Rapid Response grant

Meanwhile, Artbound will hold a community event to commemorate the project. The event will be held on Thursday, August 5 starting from 11 a.m. through noon, and will take place on the south side of Five Points Station at the concourse level.

To learn more about the project or MARTA, visit here

