Barrow County first week of school update

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Barrow County is excited for the first week of school. They reported that during the first week, they had five schools with no positive COVID-19 cases.

However, with less than one percent positive cases at the majority of schools, they still highly encourage both students and staff to keep practicing the COVID-19 mitigation protocols, including staying at home when the student or a family member is sick, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

In addition, the Department of Public Health also requires the Barrow County School System to keep contact tracing for positive COVID-19 cases and to help the close contacts to go through the quarantine process.

If the close contacts have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and dose two has been received at least two weeks prior to the contact, the quarantine is not required for them.

As part of the tracing efforts, Barrow County School System will also post information regarding positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff every Tuesday here. Students or parents may also submit a copy of the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card of the student to the student record.

This measure is optional, but by submitting the copy, the student will not have to miss school or after-school activities due to a quarantine. If you have lost the vaccination card, a GRIT printout from your doctor showing that the student has received the immunization for COVID-19 is also acceptable.

To submit the vaccination card, the students may bring the copy and submit it to the school registrar, or students or parents may also upload the digital copy through Barrow County School System’s website.

To get information regarding the vaccination locations for students, visit here.

