Anime Weekend Atlanta will be started on October 28

ATLANTA, GA - Anime Weekend Atlanta is the biggest annual event dedicated to Japanese anime and manga fans in the southeast region. The event will be held at the Cobb Galleria, the Renaissance Waverly Hotel Atlanta for four days straight from October 28 until October 31.

Anime Weekend Atlanta this year is the first since the last two years due to the COVID-19 restriction in 2020. Since the event will be executed during the pandemic, the committees suggest every participant follow the health protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or known as CDC. Regulations regarding mask use and safety requirements can be viewed at Anime Weekend Atlanta's official website.

Everyone at the age of 11 and older is welcomed. There are three kinds of tickets including early birds tickets, online tickets, and on-the-spot tickets. Early birds tickets have been sold since June 1, however, online tickets are still on-sell with the price of $80 each, $10 less than on-the-spot tickets. Every ticket can be used for 4 days of events and access to all full conventions. The committees are suggesting getting an online ticket since the pre-registration line will be shorter and faster.

There will be several events available such as cosplay contests, exhibitions, fashion shows, idol festivals, video editing competitions, and manga sales. You can also find many booths including maid cafes, manga libraries, video rooms, and many more.

Everyone who wants to participate as either contestant or visitors can buy the ticket on Anime Weekend Atlanta's official website before the fourth day or directly come to the event and get an on-the-spot ticket.

